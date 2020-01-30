Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

