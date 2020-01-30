Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 343,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 355,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

