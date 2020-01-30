Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

