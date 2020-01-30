Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 74 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.12.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,858.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,844.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,812.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

