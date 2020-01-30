Cohu (COHU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/16/2020 – Cohu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/14/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

1/14/2020 – Cohu had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2020 – Cohu is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

1/7/2020 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

12/21/2019 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 270,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,440. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cohu by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

