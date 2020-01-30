CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0153 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $1.73 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,972,740 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

