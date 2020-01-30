CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $286,646.00 and $868.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, FCoin and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

