Coinlancer (CL) One Day Volume Tops $10,415.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 157.3% against the dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $257,276.00 and $10,415.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.41 or 0.05610135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128636 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

