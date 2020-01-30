CoinUs (CNUS) Price Down 9.6% This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $226,112.00 and approximately $3,657.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000893 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005523 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

