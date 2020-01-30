Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.27% of Colliers International Group worth $49,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CIGI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.14. 4,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,621. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

