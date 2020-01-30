Color Platform Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $17,276.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,408.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.04078999 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00686255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.