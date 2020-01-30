Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. DA Davidson cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

