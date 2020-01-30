Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Comcast stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

