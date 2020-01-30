Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 939,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $8,473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 53,615 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,242,000 after buying an additional 48,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $166,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,894. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

