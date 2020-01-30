Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 1,362,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,041. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

