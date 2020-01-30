CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

CVLT stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 977,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,504. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.93, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

