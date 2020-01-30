Comparing NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Maui Land & Pineapple (OTCMKTS:MLP)

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR and Maui Land & Pineapple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR $9.79 billion 1.35 $2.42 billion N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 19.08 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple 20.16% 7.87% 5.09%

Volatility & Risk

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments. Its property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. The company also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, it is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, and toll roads; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and wireless telecommunication network services; undertakes façade and foundation works; and sells LED lighting products and systems. As of June 30, 2018, it operated and managed a total of 35 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in Mainland China; and had a total of 15 hotels providing approximately 6,000 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

