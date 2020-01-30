Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,394,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after acquiring an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $166.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.62 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average is $155.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

