Compass Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after buying an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,098.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 930,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after buying an additional 852,875 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 948,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after buying an additional 732,097 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 406,887 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,921,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after buying an additional 406,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

