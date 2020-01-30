Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 599 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $328.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.85 and a twelve month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

