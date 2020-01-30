Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.43 ($67.94).

ETR COP opened at €60.45 ($70.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. Compugroup Medical has a twelve month low of €42.78 ($49.74) and a twelve month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €63.26 and a 200 day moving average of €60.12.

About Compugroup Medical

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

