Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $751,679.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $751,679.00 and $121,441.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.01306013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00047058 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00206805 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00068302 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,335,602 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,015 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

