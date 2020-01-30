Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXO opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

