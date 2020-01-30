Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,766 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $97,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

DLR opened at $127.63 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

