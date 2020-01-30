Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,899 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $131.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

