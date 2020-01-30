Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,059 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.