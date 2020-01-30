Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,551 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of W. R. Berkley worth $45,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WRB opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

