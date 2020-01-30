Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

