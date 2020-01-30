Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,892 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,095,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 924.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

