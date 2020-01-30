Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 62,555 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,555 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $144.56 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

