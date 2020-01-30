Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,309 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Analog Devices worth $91,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after buying an additional 223,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Analog Devices by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after buying an additional 219,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 75.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after buying an additional 209,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $113.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

