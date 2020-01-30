Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,609 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Donaldson worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 565,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,423,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,067,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

DCI stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

