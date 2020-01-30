Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of 3M worth $103,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $162.00 on Thursday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

