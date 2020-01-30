Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cerner worth $32,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

