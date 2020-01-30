Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Entergy comprises about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Entergy worth $113,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.21 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

