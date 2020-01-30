Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 145,178 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Progressive worth $115,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

