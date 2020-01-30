Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 20,341 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $102,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.