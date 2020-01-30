Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 2,595 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,115 shares of company stock worth $7,822,107. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.