Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,323 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

