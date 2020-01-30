Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $1,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Clorox by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Clorox by 114.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 11.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

