Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Diageo comprises 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Diageo worth $153,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $143.76 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

