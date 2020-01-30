Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

