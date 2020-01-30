Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $51,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.