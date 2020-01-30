Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $123.55 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Polaris Industries comprises about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Polaris Industries worth $123,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

