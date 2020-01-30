Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $132.66 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Northern Trust worth $132,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

