Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $24.48 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SEI Investments worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 501,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $63.10 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

