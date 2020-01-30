Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $27.33 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Commerce Bancshares worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of CBSH opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $301,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,155 shares of company stock worth $4,624,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.