Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $27.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $27,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $148.09 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

