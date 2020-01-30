Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $55.21 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $55,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

United Technologies stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.