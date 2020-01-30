Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $62.33 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Markel worth $62,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Markel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,173.93, for a total transaction of $586,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,771.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $3,997,087 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,171.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

